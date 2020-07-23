Eyitayo Jegede wins Ondo PDP Governorship ticket

Eyitayo Jegede wins Ondo PDP Governorship ticket

Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:21 am


Eyitayo Jegede

After the conclusion of the primary election which held at the Dome in Akure, Eyitayo Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo state, under Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, was early this morning declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP. This is for the 10 October 2020 Governorship election in the state.

Just as it was in 2016 gubernatorial election that was between Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Jegede, it now also a duel between two SANs or silks

According to the Chairman of the Primary Election committee and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Jegede scored 888 votes to beat his closest rival and the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who polled 657 voted

Others; a former PDP National Vice Chairman (Southwest) Dr Eddy Olafeso, 175 votes; a former House Of Representative Member, Dr Bode Ayorinde scored 95; Mr Banji Okunomo got 90; while Senator Boluwaji Kunlere pilled 33. 

Also, Chief Sola Ebiseeni who had 29 votes and Prince Godday Erewa, 14.

Out of the votes cast by 2,000 delegates, 64 invalid votes were recorded.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Confusion as Obasanjo flogs woman over missing money
    15 mins ago

    For our Wole Soyinka: There was a “Samarkand Tree”
    49 mins ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 813
    1 hour ago

    95 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast – IOM
    7 hours ago

    NIJ House, Victoria Island, Lagos named after Ismaila Isa Funtua- Nigerian media
    8 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Upset as Jegede defeats Ajayi to win PDP guber ticket
    9 hours ago

    Nwodo inaugurates steering committee for Alaigbo Stabilization Fund
    9 hours ago

    How I was tortured, paralyzed by OSPAC, Ikwerre LGA vigilance group – Welder