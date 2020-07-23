Eyitayo Jegede wins Ondo PDP Governorship ticket

After the conclusion of the primary election which held at the Dome in Akure, Eyitayo Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo state, under Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, was early this morning declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP. This is for the 10 October 2020 Governorship election in the state.

Just as it was in 2016 gubernatorial election that was between Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Jegede, it now also a duel between two SANs or silks

According to the Chairman of the Primary Election committee and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Jegede scored 888 votes to beat his closest rival and the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who polled 657 voted

Others; a former PDP National Vice Chairman (Southwest) Dr Eddy Olafeso, 175 votes; a former House Of Representative Member, Dr Bode Ayorinde scored 95; Mr Banji Okunomo got 90; while Senator Boluwaji Kunlere pilled 33.

Also, Chief Sola Ebiseeni who had 29 votes and Prince Godday Erewa, 14.

Out of the votes cast by 2,000 delegates, 64 invalid votes were recorded.