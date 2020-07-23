New executive takes over at Ogun NAWOJ

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Nigerian Association of Women Journalist, NAWOJ, Ogun State Chapter on Thursday inaugurated a new executive to pilot the association for the period of 2020-2023.

The new Exco which emerged unopposed was inaugurated at the Nigerian Union of Journalist Secretariat, in Abeokuta, the state capital by the B Zone Vice President Comrade Morenike Tony Esan.

Comrade Morenike in her inaugural speech enjoined the new Exco to be more vibrant and united in order to move the association forward.

Also, she urged them not to allow the position they hold to bring any hindrance to their homes and work while they should also try to to change the bad impression about NAWOJ in its entirety.

The chairperson of the new Exco, Comrade Modupeola Sobukola, in her acceptance speech noted that the process of emergence of the new leadership of NAWOJ was smooth, seamless, peaceful and devoid of rancour. She said this speaks to the level of maturity, love and singleness of purpose, currently pervading the atmosphere in the union, and which must be sustained for others to see and emulate.

She also noted that the first duty of the association was to sustain the upward glide of all female journalists, adding that NAWOJ is strong enough to defend us and other women against sexual exploitation and discrimination, flexible and progressive enough to increase our knowledge and professional values.

She, however, called on all Nawojians to join hands with the Excos to set a better course for the voyage of association.

“A lot lies ahead of us. Give us the benefit of your support and wisdom and It shall bear testimony for or against us in due course before posterity. “Journalism is about giving voice to the voiceless. And as Women journalist and mothers we are prepared to give a voice to women in different sector of the society. We are prepared to give a voice to children and even our husbands where necessary. “Ogun NAWOJ under my watch as the chairperson will give a voice against social vices and other indecent acts in the society. It is a collective responsibility and we as women journalists are ready within the next three years to join other constituted authorities to make our state and Nigeria and the journalism profession a lot better than it is now,” she said. The newly inaugurated exco members include: Comrade Modupeola Sobukola (Chairperson), Comrade Oluseyi Ajala (Vice Chairperson) Comrade Aminat Orunsolu (Gen Secretary),Comrade Morekeniji Sobaloju (Treasurer), Comrade Bosede Akintunde (Fin Sec), Comrade Adejoke Adeleye (Financial Sec). After the inauguration of the Exco the executives went on a condolence visit to the out gone Chairperson’s house, Comrade Remi Adebiyi who lost her husband few days to the inauguration.