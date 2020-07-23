Ogun governor announces appointments into boards, commissions (full list)

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved appointments into key boards and commissions of seven statutory bodies in the State.

According to a statement released in Abeokuta on Thursday, the list is the first batch of appointees into Statutory Agencies, Boards and Commission in the State.

Other appointments will be made in due course.

The commissions whose boards were named include those of the State Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission.

The rest are those of the Housing Corporation, Health Management Board, State Agro Services and that of the State Bulk Purchase Corporations

Governor Abiodun enjoins the appointees to see their appointments as call to service for the development of the State and its people.

He also challenges them to see their leadership as an opportunity to improve the lives and conditions of those who need it most.

The appointees are drawn across the major political tendencies in the State in consonance with the inclusive governance philosophy of the Government which emphasises a leadership paradigm shift, to a focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, that is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.

The appointees and their commissions are:

1. Ogun State Civil Service Commission

S/NName Position

1Mr. Tokunbo Odebunmi-Chairman

2Hon. Adebowale Ojuri-Member

3Olusegun Fagbayi – Member

4Gabriel Ayinde Falola- Member

5Miss Nike Osoba- Member

2. Ogun State Local Government Service Commission

S/N Name Position

1Ms Bukky Onabanjo -Chairman

2Hon Lukman Olufemi Adiro- Member I

3Koye Ijaduoye- Member II

4Yusuf Adegbenro- Member III

5Babatunde Rufai -Member IV

3. Ogun State Teaching Service Commission

TESCOM

S/N NOMINEE

1Evang. Lekan Ifede- Chairman

2Olanrewaju Majekodunmi- Member

3Aderibigbe Tella- Member

4Hon. Joseph Adeleke- Member

5Deola Akintonde- Member

4. Ogun State Housing Corporation

S/N Name Position

1Chief Yemi Sanusi- Chairman

2Olawale Ojo- GM

3Abidemi Alimi – Member

4Adeniyi Edun- Member

5Adebayo Aladejobi Shuaib- Member

6Ademola Balogun- Member

7Omitaomu Ekundayo- Member

8Olumide Soyemi- Member

5. Ogun State Health Management Board

S/NName Position

1Dr. Kunle Solako- Chairman

2Alh. Wasiu Isiaka- Member

3Onaolapo Isaac Olawale- Member

4Mr. Dele Tinuoso- Member

5Sunday Akintona- Member

6Awofeso Hazeemat Abimbola- Member

7Dr. Bankole Osisanya- Member

8Salami Mojisola Ayodele- Rep Zonal

9Bimbola Majekodunmi- Member

6. Ogun State Agro Services Corporation

S/NName Position

1Chief Kehinde Adebanjo- Chairman

2Hon. Ajibola Ogunsiji- Member

3Ogundalu Felix Olufemi- Member

4Princess Oshiyemi- Member

5Chief Remi Onasanya- Member

6Sunday Kojeku- Member

7Bidemi Ogunseye- Member

7. Ogun State Bulk Purchasing

S/N NOMINEE

1Engr. Anthony Ojesina- Chairman

2Kehinde Olaleye- Member

3Dele Erisan- Member

4Mutiu Bankole- Member

5Mojisola Sangonuga- Member

6Bimpe Sonubi- Member

7Jamiu Asimi- Member