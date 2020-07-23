Ogun governor announces appointments into boards, commissions (full list)
Ogun governor announces appointments into boards, commissions (full list)
Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:33 pm
Dapo Abiodun addressing reporters in Iperu, Ogun State
Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved appointments into key boards and commissions of seven statutory bodies in the State.
According to a statement released in Abeokuta on Thursday, the list is the first batch of appointees into Statutory Agencies, Boards and Commission in the State.
Other appointments will be made in due course.
The commissions whose boards were named include those of the State Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission.
The rest are those of the Housing Corporation, Health Management Board, State Agro Services and that of the State Bulk Purchase Corporations
Governor Abiodun enjoins the appointees to see their appointments as call to service for the development of the State and its people.
He also challenges them to see their leadership as an opportunity to improve the lives and conditions of those who need it most.
The appointees are drawn across the major political tendencies in the State in consonance with the inclusive governance philosophy of the Government which emphasises a leadership paradigm shift, to a focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, that is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.
