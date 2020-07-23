Ogun governor announces appointments into boards, commissions (full list)

Thursday, July 23, 2020 10:33 pm


Dapo Abiodun addressing reporters in Iperu, Ogun State

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved appointments into key boards and commissions of seven statutory bodies in the State.
According to a statement released in Abeokuta on Thursday, the list is the first batch of appointees into Statutory Agencies, Boards and Commission in the State.
Other appointments will be made in due course.
The commissions whose boards were named include those of the State Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission and Teaching Service Commission.
The rest are those of the Housing Corporation, Health Management Board, State Agro Services and that of the State Bulk Purchase Corporations
Governor Abiodun enjoins the appointees to see their appointments as call to service for the development of the State and its people.
He also challenges them to see their leadership as an opportunity to improve the lives and conditions of those who need it most.
The appointees are drawn across the major political tendencies in the State in consonance with the inclusive governance philosophy of the Government which emphasises a leadership paradigm shift, to a focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, that is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.
The appointees and their commissions are:
1. Ogun State Civil Service Commission
S/NName                   Position
1Mr. Tokunbo Odebunmi-Chairman
2Hon. Adebowale Ojuri-Member
3Olusegun Fagbayi – Member
4Gabriel Ayinde Falola- Member
5Miss Nike Osoba- Member
2. Ogun State Local Government Service Commission
      S/N Name Position
1Ms Bukky Onabanjo -Chairman
2Hon Lukman  Olufemi Adiro- Member I
3Koye Ijaduoye- Member II
4Yusuf Adegbenro- Member III
5Babatunde Rufai -Member IV
3. Ogun State Teaching Service Commission
TESCOM
S/N  NOMINEE
1Evang. Lekan Ifede- Chairman
2Olanrewaju Majekodunmi- Member
3Aderibigbe Tella- Member
4Hon. Joseph Adeleke- Member
5Deola Akintonde- Member
4. Ogun State Housing Corporation
S/N  Name        Position
1Chief Yemi Sanusi- Chairman
2Olawale Ojo- GM
3Abidemi Alimi – Member
4Adeniyi Edun- Member
5Adebayo Aladejobi Shuaib- Member
6Ademola Balogun- Member
7Omitaomu Ekundayo- Member
8Olumide Soyemi- Member
5. Ogun State Health Management Board
S/NName              Position
1Dr. Kunle Solako- Chairman
2Alh. Wasiu Isiaka- Member
3Onaolapo Isaac Olawale- Member
4Mr. Dele Tinuoso- Member
5Sunday Akintona- Member
6Awofeso Hazeemat Abimbola- Member
7Dr. Bankole Osisanya- Member
8Salami Mojisola Ayodele- Rep Zonal
9Bimbola Majekodunmi- Member
6. Ogun State Agro Services Corporation
S/NName      Position
1Chief Kehinde Adebanjo- Chairman
2Hon. Ajibola Ogunsiji- Member
3Ogundalu Felix Olufemi- Member
4Princess Oshiyemi- Member
5Chief Remi Onasanya- Member
6Sunday  Kojeku- Member
7Bidemi Ogunseye- Member
7. Ogun State Bulk Purchasing
S/N            NOMINEE
1Engr. Anthony Ojesina- Chairman
2Kehinde Olaleye- Member
3Dele Erisan- Member
4Mutiu Bankole- Member
5Mojisola Sangonuga- Member
6Bimpe Sonubi- Member
7Jamiu Asimi- Member
