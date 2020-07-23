Ondo 2020: Upset as Jegede defeats Agboola to win PDP guber ticket

The stage was set for the re-enactment of the 2016 Ondo governorship battle late Wednesday evening with the emergence of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Eyitayo Jegede, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Jegede, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state is expected to be the major contender against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who was elected as the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC on Monday, just like in 2006.

Like Jegede, Akeredolu who is running for a second term is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Jegede set up the second battle with the incumbent Governor on when he emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election, polling 888 votes to defeat his close rival and the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi who garnered 657 votes.

It was an upset as many had expected Ajayi who defected from the APC to PDP few weeks before the primary to emerge the party’s candidate.

Others in the race include Eddy Olafeso who scored 175, Bode Ayorinde 95, Banji Okunomo, 90, Boluwaji Kunlere, 33 votes, Sola Ebiseni 29, and Godday Erewa scored 14 votes.

It was learnt that 2111 delegates from the 18 local government areas voted in the primary election.