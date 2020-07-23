Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guard impounds 230 cows, arrests 3 herdsmen

Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guard impounds 230 cows, arrests 3 herdsmen

Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:42 pm


Herdsmen livestock

The State Commander, Benue Livestock Guard, Mr Linus Zaki, said on Thursday that the outfit had impounded 230 cows in three different operations in the state.

Zaki made this known while briefing newsmen in Makurdi.

He said that the first operation was in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area of the state on July 13 where the cows were grazing openly.

Zaki said that the second operation took place in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue on July 14, while the third was on July 22 at Daudu, also in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

“We have apprehended four herdsmen during the three operations, and they have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

“The state has a law in place, which forbids open grazing, and all those who rear animals in the state must obey it,” he said.

Zaki noted that owners of the impounded cattle were making arrangements for their release.

“On Wednesday, the state Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), called me concerning the matter.

“The law states that after seven days, if owners owners of the animals did not come for them, they will be auctioned.

“We are strictly working according to the dictates of the law,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Fake lawyer bags 3 years in Ogun
    34 mins ago

    Cameroonian security arrests 3 notorious Nigerian kidnappers
    1 hour ago

    BBNaija: Why Ka3na revealed everything (+video)
    2 hours ago

    On the Collapse of Secret Meetings Designed to Compromise Omoyele Sowore in Custody
    3 hours ago

    ESP/Covid-19 Response: Osinbajo Welcomes International Community’s Support
    3 hours ago

    Babangida’s Tribute: Isa Funtua a bridge builder
    4 hours ago

    Imo Speaker gets 7 days ultimatum to resign over alleged certificate scandal
    4 hours ago

    Reps to probe Minister, NEDC boss over alleged ‘disappearance’ of N100bn