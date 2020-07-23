Police arrest Ghanaian for pouring hot water on lover in Enugu

…CP directs timely completion of investigation and prosecution of suspect

…Cautions against domestic violence.

Okafor Ofiebor

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested one Emmanuel Opoku aged 28, a Ghanaian, resident in Akuke-Awkunanaw, Enugu, for allegedly pouring hot water on the breasts of his lover, one Chiamaka Ngwu aged 25, thereby causing her grievous bodily harm.

In a statement, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Enugu State Police Command said the arrest was sequel to a petition received at Enugu Area Command.

The arrest by Headquarters was effected on July 10, 2020 at about 2pm from Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Enugu, wherein the suspect was alleged to have committed the act on June 23,2020 at about 8 pm following a misunderstanding between the Lovers.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman

On receipt of the complaint and arrest of the suspect, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman directed the immediate launch, timely completion of investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

He further cautions married or would-be couples to shun acts of domestic violence, which is capable of causing enduring physio-psychological harms on its victim, warning that the Command will stop at nothing to prosecute offenders.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the lovers have been together for over three years with three children, but are yet to be customarily get married.

Police also found that they had misunderstanding on the said date, which led to the suspect pouring hot water, intended for the preparation of pap, all over the victim’s breasts, thereby causing her grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged to court and remanded in Police custody pending further hearing.

To this end, residents of the State have been called upon to promptly report any person(s) found committing or have committed acts of assault/grievous bodily harm and related offences, due to domestic violence, to the nearest police station.