UN agency calls for temporary basic income for 2.7bn people

UN agency calls for temporary basic income for 2.7bn people

Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:44 am


United Nations headquarters

A United Nations agency on Thursday called for a temporary basic income for the world’s 2.7 billion poor people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) said the measure could stem the spread of the virus by allowing those living below or just above the poverty line in 132 developing countries to stay home.

Seven out of ten workers in poorer nations currently earn money through informal markets and cannot afford to stay home, according to UNDP.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented social and economic measures.

“Introducing a Temporary Basic Income for the world’s poorest people has emerged as one option.

“This might have seemed impossible just a few months ago.

“A Temporary Basic Income might enable governments to give people in lockdown a financial lifeline, inject cash back into local economies to help keep small businesses afloat, and slow the devastating spread of COVID-19,” UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said in a statement.

The agency estimates it would cost at least 199 billion dollars per month to provide such a time-bound, guaranteed basic income.

It could be financed by repurposing existing resources, such as fossil fuel subsidies.

Countries could repurpose the funds they would use this year to service their debt to pay for the grant, UNDP said.

“A comprehensive debt standstill for all developing countries, as called for by the UN Secretary-General, would allow countries to temporarily repurpose these funds into emergency measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19 crisis,” the agency said. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Buhari approves establishment of Nigerian Youth Investment Fund 
    35 mins ago

    Dollar slows slide as Sino-U.S. tensions escalate
    2 hours ago

    Arotile goes home as burial proceedings begin in Abuja
    3 hours ago

    Confusion as Obasanjo flogs woman over missing money
    3 hours ago

    For our Wole Soyinka: There was a “Samarkand Tree”
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 813
    4 hours ago

    95 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast – IOM
    9 hours ago

    Eyitayo Jegede wins Ondo PDP Governorship ticket