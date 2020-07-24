Alleged $40m fraud: Azibola, ex-President Jonathan’s cousin floors EFCC at A/Court

Alleged $40m fraud: Azibola, ex-President Jonathan’s cousin floors EFCC at A/Court

Friday, July 24, 2020 6:04 pm


Mr and Mrs Azibola on arrival in court

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday upheld the no-case submission filed by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola in an alleged $40 million fraud and money laundering trial.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah in a unanimous judgment held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

Azibaola, his wife, Stella were arraigned in 2016 on nine counts bordering on diverting the sum of $40 million meant for the supply of tactical communication kits for special forces alongside a company linked to Azibaola, One Plus Holdings Nigeria Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), alleged that the money was transferred from the account of the office of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) with the Central Bank of Nigeria to the domiciliary account of Azibaola’s company.

In their judgment , the appellate court held that the lower court was right when it upheld the no-case submission of the first and third defendants partially.

” The trial court was in order to discharged and acquit Azibaola and his company in counts 1,4,5,6,7,8 and 9 because offences of money laundering were not sufficiently proved, nor did the prosecution established any prima facie case against the respondents.

“We have gone through the records and found that the appeal is lacking in merit, the appeal is hereby dismissed and the Judgment of the lower court upheld”,  Adah held.

Earlier, the appellate court dismissed a preliminary objection to the appeal on the grounds that the interlocutory appeal has live.

The respondents had argued that the appeal was academic because judgment has already been given in the substantive case, wherein the court discharged and acquitted them in the remaining count two and three charges before the appellate court.

The defendants at their arraignment in 2016 pleaded not guilty to the nine count charge,

the prosecution called 10 witnesses and closed its case while the defendants filed no- case- submission .

Ruling in the no-case submission on March 29, 2018, the trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, partially upheld the no-case submission of the defendants.

While the court upheld the no-case submission in respect of the second defendants and accordingly discharged and acquitted her from the charges.

The court held that Azibaola and his company had a case to answer in regards to counts two and three of the charge.

Not satisfied by this decision, EFCC approached the Court of Appeal, seeking for an order to set aside the ruling and order the defendants to enter their defence.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    PDP Reps. caucus urges NWC to lift Elumelu suspension
    2 hours ago

    Over 10, 000 health workers in Africa infected with COVID-19 – WHO
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Niger Govt. cancels Eid-el-Kabir activities
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lagos records 15 deaths on Thursday
    4 hours ago

    Fraud charges: Nothing has changed for Woodberry, says Lawyer
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Deputy Governor sends message to Fayemi
    5 hours ago

    Former Council Chair bags 31 years for N97m fraud
    6 hours ago

    Horror! 80,000 Nigerians held as sex slaves in Arab countries- Akande-Sadipe