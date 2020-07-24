APC will win Ondo govenorship election – Gov. Bello

APC will win Ondo govenorship election – Gov. Bello

Friday, July 24, 2020 12:03 am


Governor Sani Bello

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State, head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee, has expressed optimism that the party will the Oct. 10, governorship election in Ondo state.

Bello, represented by Sen. Adamu Aliero said this on Thursday shortly after the committee’s meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The governor said that the Ondo State Governor. Rotimi Akeredolu had already emerged the winner at the party’s primaries.

According to him, what is important is to carry everybody along in order to ensure victory for our party.

“We will do whatever that is humanly possible to ensure that we win the governorship election in Ondo state.

“It is very critical to us. We will work assiduously to ensure that our candidate is the winner of Ondo election. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win that election,” he said.

Bello said that the meeting was to reconcile all aggrieved members particularly, those that were not happy with the conduct of the primary election

“We have just concluded the meeting. We discussed extensively on what happened during the primary election.

“We also decided that as members of the Reconciliation Committee to reconcile all the aggrieved members and all those that are not happy with the conduct of the primary election.

“We will bring them to the table and discuss the way forward.

“Already, we have gone to Ondo state in our effort to reconcile aggrieved members and we spent a whole day there talking to aspirants and stakeholders and members of the state assembly.

“We are going to continue with the reconciliation exercise. Tomorrow we are going to invite members of the National Assembly representing Ondo to discuss how they will assist to ensure that we win the election,” he said.

The committee’s Secretary,  Rep. Shina Peller said that the party would ride on the sustainability of the reconciliation to ensure it wins the governorship election in the state.

Peller, representing Iseyin/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency,  Oyo State, lauded the committee’s job considering the result of the party’s primaries in the state.

“Our job has just entered into another stage where we have to make sure that we ride on the sustainability of the reconciliation that we have done so that we can be able to win in the coming governorship election,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: FG tasks Muslims on COVID-19 protocols
    2 hours ago

    Guterres, U.S condemn killing of aid workers in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: Sultan declares Friday as Sallah day
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen attack NCS officials, free 6 inmates in Plateau
    3 hours ago

    New executive takes over at Ogun NAWOJ
    3 hours ago

    Ogun governor announces appointments into boards, commissions (full list)
    3 hours ago

    Senate asks Buhari to sack NDDC IMC, ensure refund of N4.923bn
    4 hours ago

    Buhari approves Kogi Commissioner as member of APPIT