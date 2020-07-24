Buhari happy with return of ex-Speaker Dogara to APC – Gov. Buni

Buhari happy with return of ex-Speaker Dogara to APC – Gov. Buni

Friday, July 24, 2020 8:50 pm


Dogara, Buni and Buhari at the meeting in Aso Rock on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is happy with the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has said.

Buni, who is also the Chairman of APC Caretaker/National Planning Committee, said this while speaking to journalists after he led the former Speaker to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari .

According to the Governor, the President is happy that Dogara who left APC ahead of the 2019 general elections to PDP is finally returning to the party.

Buni disclosed that the president had welcomed the return of Dogara to the APC, expressing delight over the development.

“He’s happy with the development. That’s what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party,’’ he added while announcing the defection of Dogara back to APC.

Buni, who revealed that his task of reconciling former aggrieved members of the APC had started yielding fruitful results with the return of Dogara back to the party.

He said: “We paid courtesy call on the President in continuation of our effort to rebuild the party. We are here to see Mr President and brief him on the developments.

“People shouldn’t be surprised seeing the former Speaker in the villa. He is a member of the APC and this is because the reason he left the APC is no more there. “Yeah, he’s back.

“We are meeting all our aggrieved members, particularly who have interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so.

“We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.

“We will do justice to all our members and that’s what will bring peace and that is what will guarantee peaceful coexistence; that is what will bring the consolidation of the party, the rebuilding of the party.

“Without doing justice, you cannot achieve that and we are sure of doing justice to all our members.’’

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Alleged $40m fraud: Azibola, ex-President Jonathan’s cousin floors EFCC at A/Court
    3 hours ago

    PDP Reps. caucus urges NWC to lift Elumelu suspension
    3 hours ago

    Over 10, 000 health workers in Africa infected with COVID-19 – WHO
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Niger Govt. cancels Eid-el-Kabir activities
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lagos records 15 deaths on Thursday
    5 hours ago

    Fraud charges: Nothing has changed for Woodberry, says Lawyer
    7 hours ago

    COVID-19: Deputy Governor sends message to Fayemi
    7 hours ago

    Former Council Chair bags 31 years for N97m fraud