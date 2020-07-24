Buhari happy with return of ex-Speaker Dogara to APC – Gov. Buni

Buni, who revealed that his task of reconciling former aggrieved members of the APC had started yielding fruitful results with the return of Dogara back to the party.

He said: “We paid courtesy call on the President in continuation of our effort to rebuild the party. We are here to see Mr President and brief him on the developments.

“People shouldn’t be surprised seeing the former Speaker in the villa. He is a member of the APC and this is because the reason he left the APC is no more there. “Yeah, he’s back.

“We are meeting all our aggrieved members, particularly who have interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so.

“We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.

“We will do justice to all our members and that’s what will bring peace and that is what will guarantee peaceful coexistence; that is what will bring the consolidation of the party, the rebuilding of the party.

“Without doing justice, you cannot achieve that and we are sure of doing justice to all our members.’’