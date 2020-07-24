COVID-19: Deputy Governor sends message to Fayemi

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has prayed for a quick recovery for the Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, from COVID-19 infection.

Egbeyemi, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Odunayo Ogunmola, on Friday, urged the Governor to stay strong.

He said that the thoughts and prayers of the entire people of the state and other Nigerians were with him.

The deputy governor said that his boss was doing well in isolation and responding well to treatment, expressing optimism that he would soon return to his desk.

He also saluted the courage exhibited by the governor in sending a message of assurance to the people of the state from isolation, which went a long way in dousing the anxiety caused by the news of the infection.

Egbeyemi said the volume of best wishes, get-well messages and solidarity received by the governor from within and outside the country showed that he was well loved.

He said it showed that the governor was cherished for the good works he was doing in Ekiti and Nigeria.

The deputy governor enjoined the people of the state not to relent in praying for the governor and others being treated for COVID-19.

Egbeyemi equally seized the opportunity to call on the people of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols as outlined by health authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

While stressing that COVID-19 is real, the deputy governor counselled the people of the state to always wear their face masks in public, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands with soap and running water regularly.

He advised anybody showing COVID-19-related symptoms to go for a test and isolate from family and friends.