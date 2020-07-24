COVID-19: Lagos records 15 deaths on Thursday

COVID-19: Lagos records 15 deaths on Thursday

Friday, July 24, 2020 4:34 pm


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says  Lagos State recorded 15 COVID-19 related mortality on July 23, 2020, increasing  the death toll in the state  to 192.

The NCDC made the disclosure in its COVID-19 Situation Report for July 23, 2020.

According to  the NCDC, 20 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in five states – Lagos has 15, Akwa Ibom two, while Ebonyi, Kwara and Plateau States recorded one death each.

It, however, noted that Lagos death figure included previously unreported deaths in the state.

NCDC also said that the new deaths had increased the number of COVID-19 related mortality in Lagos to 192.

The health agency disclosed that on the reported day, Lagos recorded 203 new COVID-19 infections from the 604 infections confirmed from 21 states.

It added that the new infections had increased the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 14,009.

The state also recorded 82 new recoveries, increasing the number of patients who had been successfully treated and discharged in Lagos to 2,075.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases with 14,009 of the total 38,948 cases in the country.

