Edo 2020: Another commissioner dumps Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Executive Council has again been depleted, following the resignation of the State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mrs. Omoua Oni-Okpaku, on Friday.

Oni-Okpaku is from the Owan (Afenmai) axis of Edo North of the state, where former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, hailed from.

As the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the official resignation letter she tendered has not been made public.

But, when our correspondent put a call to her mobile phone, a female voice which claimed to be Personal Assistant to the Commissioner, confirmed the story to be true.

When asked what were the reasons for the resignation, she simply responded: “only Oni-Okpaku herself can respond to that.”

A top government official who did not want to be mentioned, confirmed the rumor of Oni-Okpaku’s resignation.

He however added that they have been doubting her total commitment to the government.

He said: “I am also just hearing that, but in recent times we have been noticing her non-committal attitude to this government.”

It would be recalled that some top members of the Obaseki-led Exco had resigned their membership at the twilight of his first term as Governor.

First to throw in the towel was Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, followed by the then Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu.

Also, several Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants have resigned their appointment with the government, in the past few weeks after the Governor pitched tents with the PDP.