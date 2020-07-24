Let me see allegations against me, Magu begs Ayo Salami panel

The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has appealed to the Justice Ayo Salami presidential panel to avail him the list of the allegations against him by Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA) and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to enable him put up his defence.

Magu, through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, made the appeal after waiting for over nine hours waiting to defend see the allegations and respond appropriately on Thursday.

The suspended EFCC Chairman also could not get copies of the allegations against him by PCARA and Malami.

According to The Nation, Magu arrived at the venue of the panel at about 9.30am and waited at the waiting room of the panel when he left at about 7.15pm when he was not attended to.

The Nation quoted the suspended Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Wahab Shittu as saying: “We are waiting on the panel to release the list of allegations against Magu. We came to the venue of the panel with the determination to open our defence but we have not got the copies of the allegations.

“We were civil in our approach. We have a lot of respect for the Chairman of the Presidential Investigation Committee, Justice Isa Ayo Salami (Rtd. PCA), we appeal to him and other members to assist us with the allegations.

“We are not opposed to the probe. But we want the list of the allegations against him by Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA) and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“It is when we have the allegations that we will be able to respond appropriately. So far, Magu has not been able to testify before the panel. We want fair hearing, we want justice

“It was around after 7pm that we were told that Salami committee was not aware that Magu came to the venue to begin his defence.