Ondo 2020: Why I may support Akeredolu – Jimoh Ibrahim

Friday, July 24, 2020 9:15 pm


Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and politician, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, has said he may support the re-election of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the October 10 gubernatorial election of Ondo State.
Ibrahim, who is a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo State said the governor’s leadership quality was evident through the giant strides he had accomplished since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state.
The businessman spoke when Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 18 local government areas of Ondo State on Friday visited him at Igbotako, his country home in Okitipupa Local Government to seek his support for re-election of Akeredolu.

“Akeredolu was a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) where he left very good legacies and he means so much to me,” Ibrahim said, according to a statement by Abayomi Adesanya, Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government

The businessman assured the chairmen that he would consider their request after due consultations with his political mentors, friends and followers.

He advised the chairmen to form a formidable team so as to be relevant and make vital contributions to the re-election bid of Akeredolu on Oct .10.
Adesanya, who led the delegation, said that the local government chairmen pleaded with Ibrahim, also a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, to consider joining the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu, who won the July 20 APC primary with a wide margin, had since begun reconciliatory move with other aspirants that lost to .

Adesanya said that the council chairmen commended Ibrahim for his support for the Akeredolu’s government, and by improving the economy of the state through the establishment University of Fortune, Igbotako.

“Since you enjoys a good relationship with Mr Governor in the legal profession, your political and business experience will count in Akeredolu’s second term bid,” Adesanya told Ibrahim.

Also, Mr Yomi Babatunde, the Caretaker Chairman, Akoko South-East Local Government, who described Ibrahim as an accomplished businessman and politician, said his mentorship would be greatly needed in APC.

“I urged you to officially identify with the APC with your wealth of experience and mentorship,” Babatunde said.

Other chairmen on the visit were: Adebayo Oke, Roseline Kolawola, Oluwakayode Falaye, Jerohim Akinsuyi, Raphat Modupe-Ahmed, Rebecca Adeoyin, and Iwarere Iji for Owo, Akure-South, Ifedore, Idanre, Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Ese-Odo LGAs respectively.

