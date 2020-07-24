Ondo 2020: Why I may support Akeredolu – Jimoh Ibrahim

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu, who won the July 20 APC primary with a wide margin, had since begun reconciliatory move with other aspirants that lost to .
Adesanya said that the council chairmen commended Ibrahim for his support for the Akeredolu’s government, and by improving the economy of the state through the establishment University of Fortune, Igbotako.
“Since you enjoys a good relationship with Mr Governor in the legal profession, your political and business experience will count in Akeredolu’s second term bid,” Adesanya told Ibrahim.
Also, Mr Yomi Babatunde, the Caretaker Chairman, Akoko South-East Local Government, who described Ibrahim as an accomplished businessman and politician, said his mentorship would be greatly needed in APC.
“I urged you to officially identify with the APC with your wealth of experience and mentorship,” Babatunde said.
Other chairmen on the visit were: Adebayo Oke, Roseline Kolawola, Oluwakayode Falaye, Jerohim Akinsuyi, Raphat Modupe-Ahmed, Rebecca Adeoyin, and Iwarere Iji for Owo, Akure-South, Ifedore, Idanre, Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Ese-Odo LGAs respectively.
