Police arrest 103 alleged members of cult gangs in Anambra

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The Special Anti-Cult unit of Anambra Police Command recently raided various hideouts of suspected cultists during which alleged notorious said to be responsible for initiating young persons into secret cult at tender age were arrested.

In a statement, SP Haruna Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer, Anambra Police Command said a total of 103 suspects were arrested during the raid carried out in hideouts in various parts of the state.

Giving insights into the operations, Mohammed said acting on intelligence reports, on July 21, police operatives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-cult unit arrested one Somtochukwu Onyebuchi, of lwu village, Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of the State and subsequently, his accomplices earlier initiated into Junior Vikings Secret Cult Confraternity (JVC) namely Okoliechukwu Elozanam aged 16 years and Precious Nmamdi Joseph aged 15 years.

The Police spokesman said all the suspects have voluntarily confessed and investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to book.

Also, according to the police, following actionable intelligence, the Command Special Anti-cult unit arrested a member of Ayes Confraternity one Chibuike Nwagozie aged 21 years of Nnewi town who led police operatives to a hideout at Umudim Nnewi in Nnewi North LGA where five other gang members were arrested. He said investigation is ongoing after which suspects would be brought to book.

“Consequently,between July 16,2020 to date a total of 103 suspects were arrested throughout at Ogidi axis, 18 suspected cultists arrested at Amawbia, /Ekwulobia/Nanka axis, 18 suspected cultists arrested at Oba/Nkpor/ Igbariam axis, 09 suspected cultists arrested.

“Still on arrest of suspected Cultists at Oko/Oraifite axis, 19 suspected cultists at Ogbunike , 22 at Agulu/Awka axis,10 suspected On 22/07/20 at Abba/Abagana axis, 4 Oyeagu axis 3 cultists arrested. Due to underage, 28 were placed under Police supervision for being underage, while 25 suspects are undergoing investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include four pump action guns, one double barrel gun, 20 expended cartridges,10 Live cartridges, 11 machetes , four improvised bunkers for inhaling substances suspected to be cocaine, two Chickens, one slaughtered goat for sacrifice and 95 wraps of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Mohammed quoted the state Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, as expressing his appreciation to “Ndi Anambra” for providing the Command with actionable intelligence and reassures the public of adequate protection.

He added that the CP further made a clarion call on all Ndi Anambra and residents alike to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Station.