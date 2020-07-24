Tribunal sacks Kano House of Assembly member

Tribunal sacks Kano House of Assembly member

Friday, July 24, 2020 11:47 pm


The Kano State House of Assembly Re-run Election Petition Tribunal on Friday, nullified the election of Magaji Zarewa (APC-Rogo State Constituency).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jibril Falgore, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), petitioned the court challenging the declaration of the APC’s Zarewa, as winner of the January 25 re-run election.

Others joined in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.

The three-man panel led by the Chairman, Justice A.M. Yakubu, in a unanimous judgment nullified the election of Zarewa on the grounds that he failed to resign from his position as the Director, Kano State Drugs and Consumable Supply Agency, 30-days to the election.

The tribunal declared petition, Falgore of the PDP, as the duly elected member representing Rogo State Constituency.

The court also ordered the Clerk of the House to swear in Falgore, as the elected member representing Rogo State Constituency.

Counsel to the petitioner, Mr Ibrahim Waru, had earlier told the court that Zarewa lacked the competence and qualifications to contest the re-run Rogo State Constituency election.

Waru prayed the court to nullify the election of Zarewa, arguing that the respondent did not resign from his position as the Director, Kano State Drugs and Consumable Supply Agency, 30-days to the election.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 seconds ago

    Covid-19 treatment cost, others: Lagos Health Commissioner Misrepresented- Omotoso
    4 mins ago

    Arotile: NAF hand over suspects to Police
    35 mins ago

    Reopening: NCAA approves restart plans for Jos, Benin Airports
    48 mins ago

    Police arrest 103 alleged members of cult gangs in Anambra
    2 hours ago

    Mitsubishi Motors set to host first-ever virtual car launch in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Viral Video – All 4 Persons Implicated Now Arrested
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Another commissioner dumps Obaseki
    2 hours ago

    Ajaokuta Steel plant designed to last over 100yrs, can be modernised -Official