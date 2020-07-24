Tribunal sacks Kano House of Assembly member

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jibril Falgore, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), petitioned the court challenging the declaration of the APC’s Zarewa, as winner of the January 25 re-run election.

Others joined in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.

The three-man panel led by the Chairman, Justice A.M. Yakubu, in a unanimous judgment nullified the election of Zarewa on the grounds that he failed to resign from his position as the Director, Kano State Drugs and Consumable Supply Agency, 30-days to the election.

The tribunal declared petition, Falgore of the PDP, as the duly elected member representing Rogo State Constituency.

The court also ordered the Clerk of the House to swear in Falgore, as the elected member representing Rogo State Constituency.

Counsel to the petitioner, Mr Ibrahim Waru, had earlier told the court that Zarewa lacked the competence and qualifications to contest the re-run Rogo State Constituency election.

Waru prayed the court to nullify the election of Zarewa, arguing that the respondent did not resign from his position as the Director, Kano State Drugs and Consumable Supply Agency, 30-days to the election.