526 teachers write PQE in Kogi

The Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Batch A 2020 Professional Qualifying Examination, PQE for teachers in the State. The commissioner monitored the exercise in Lokoja.

No fewer than 526 teachers and lecturers in the state are writing the examination conducted by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). The exam started Wednesday and will be rounded up on Saturday.

Mrs Zainab Lawal, the Kogi State Coordinator of TRCN, disclosed to newsmen at the venue of the ongoing exercise at Yabma Academy in Lokoja that the exam was supposed to hold for a day but was extended to four days so as to ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and protocols of NCDC against Covid-19 pandemic.

She noted that the PQE designed for NCE, Degree and PG Degree holders was first conducted in 2008 to address the problems of unqualified teachers, teaching in schools across the nation.

She stressed that all teachers must sit and pass the exam before they would be considered as qualified teachers. She, however, urged the State Government through the ministry of education to ensure training and retraining of teachers especially in ICT, in order to enhance their capacity for quality education delivery.