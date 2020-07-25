526 teachers write PQE in Kogi

526 teachers write PQE in Kogi

Saturday, July 25, 2020 9:13 am


Education


The Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Batch A 2020 Professional Qualifying Examination, PQE for teachers in the State. The commissioner monitored the exercise in Lokoja.

No fewer than 526 teachers and lecturers in the state are writing the examination conducted by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). The exam started Wednesday and will be rounded up on Saturday.

Mrs Zainab Lawal, the Kogi State Coordinator of TRCN, disclosed to newsmen at the venue of the ongoing exercise at Yabma Academy in Lokoja that the exam was supposed to hold for a day but was extended to four days so as to ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and protocols of NCDC against Covid-19 pandemic.

She noted that the PQE designed for NCE, Degree and PG Degree holders was first conducted in 2008 to address the problems of unqualified teachers, teaching in schools across the nation.

She stressed that all teachers must sit and pass the exam before they would be considered as qualified teachers. She, however, urged the State Government through the ministry of education to ensure training and retraining of teachers especially in ICT, in order to enhance their capacity for quality education delivery.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    AbdulRazaq asks CSOs to monitor Kwara projects
    35 mins ago

    NLC rejects 6% Tenancy, Lease stamp duty agreement
    52 mins ago

    Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure
    56 mins ago

    Ismaila Isa Funtua: A farewell from an ‘adopted son’
    1 hour ago

    Singaporean pleads guilty to spying for China in U.S.
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Oyo overtakes Lagos, records 191 daily new cases
    1 hour ago

    Nigerians mourn popular radio presenter,  Iya Jogbo
    2 hours ago

    Why Hushpuppi will remain in detention – US court