Abdul-Razaq, first lawyer in Northern Nigeria dies at 93

Kwara State and members of the legal profession in the country are mourning the passage of their illustrious son and member, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Abdul-Razaq, the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria.

The deceased Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was also the father Gov. AbdulRahman of Kwara State and also served as the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

He died peacefully at about 2: 00 a.m. on Saturday in his sleep, his first son, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, said in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin,

He was aged 93

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaq family of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State, hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, (OFR), at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2: 00 a.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 (the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.).

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children, including incumbent Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of Kwara, and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly,” the deceased’s eldest son said in the statement. While condoling the family of the deceased, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said they should take solace in the fact that their patriach led a worthy, fufilled and exemplary life.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister also sent his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate as well as the government and people of Kwara State.

”He left his footprints in the sand of time. He was not just a mere witness in the making of an independent Nigeria, he was an active participant.

”However, his greatest achievement, in my opinion, is the fact that he raised very successful children who, in their own rights, have also positively impacted Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour. That he lived long enough to see His Excellency, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, elected and sworn in as the Executive Governor of Kwara State, is no doubt the jewel in the crown of his incredible landmark achievements,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

”May Allah forgive Papa his sins and admit him into Aljannah Firdaus,” he said.