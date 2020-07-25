COVID-19: 10 deaths recorded at Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

COVID-19: 10 deaths recorded at Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

Saturday, July 25, 2020 3:52 pm


Coronavirus Pandemic

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday, said that 10 coronavirus patients have so far died at its isolation centre.

The hospital’s Spokesperson, Dr Tayo Hastrup, announced the figure when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, came to donated face masks and hand sanitiser to the hospital in Abuja.

He said that over 80 patients, who earlier tested for COVID-19, had fully recovered while 10 others, with serious underlining illness, had died of the virus.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital management, Hastrup thanked the organisation for the gesture.

He said that the items would be given to the front line health workers at the isolation centre of the hospital.

According to him, the COVID-19 isolation centre of the hospital is functioning well.

He explained that the hospital has a centre where patients with suspected cases of COVID-19 are kept, after which “we send for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to come and take their (patients’) samples’’.

“And when it is confirmed that they are positive, we take them to our isolation centre,’’ he said.

A representative of the Grand Lodge, Mr Dayo Pearce, said that the donation was borne out of the organisation’s principle of love.

Pearce said that the basic tenets of its gospel remained love, relief and truth, adding that such gesture had been replicated nationwide.

He stated that the non-profit organisation believed in the fatherhood of God and brotherhood of men, irrespective of race, tribe and religion.

