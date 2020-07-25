Hunters raid kidnappers den, kill 3 in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Three sophisticated pump action riffles, bullets, masks and charms were recovered from kidnappers in the early hours of Saturday when hunters raided their hideout along Lokoja-Okene highway in Kogi State

Three of the suspected kidnappers were gunned down while two of their informants were also arrested during the raid by a team of hunters and neighbourhood watch from Okehi and Adavi local government councils of the state.

The kidnappers who were said to be planning to stage an attack on travellers on the road, met their waterloo when two of their informants were arrested.

The Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Governor Yahaya Bello on Security Matters in charge of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare and his Adavi countapart, Hon Joseph Omuya Salami, had led the hunters to the hideouts of the kidnappers following intelligent report.

The hunters who were on patrol at about 4.30 am apprehended the informants, one Mr Godwin Peter a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area and one Sanni Habib, a native of Idoji in Okene Local Government Area.

Upon interrogation, they both confessed that they were informants who give information to kidnappers for their operations. The duo eventually led the hunters alongside the SSA Security from Adavi and Okehi to the kidnappers’ hideouts.

It was gathered that pon getting to their hideouts, the hunters engaged the kidnappers in gun battle during which three of them were gunned down while others escaped with gunshot wounds.