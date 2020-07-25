India extends restrictions on domestic flights operations for 4 months

India extends restrictions on domestic flights operations for 4 months

Saturday, July 25, 2020 3:42 pm


Bali airport

Indian Government has decided to extend the existing restrictions on limited domestic flight operations and caps on air fares till Nov. 24.

Currently, domestic flight operations are allowed to function at 45 per cent of their total capacity.

Media reports quoted a senior official at the Civil Aviation Ministry as saying “we will be extending our capacity of flight operations’’.

Last month the ministry had cleared an increase in capacity of flight operations to 45 per cent from 33 per cent.

On May 21, it capped domestic flights to a third of their approved summer schedule.

The country’s aviation regulator’s Director-General of Civil Aviation had, in May imposed fare limits for different bands.

Domestic flights of less than 40-minute duration are supposed to have lower and upper limits of 2000 Indian Rupees (around $28) and 6000 Indian Rupees (around $85).

Flights of 150-180 minutes have 5500 Indian Rupees (around $78) and 15,700 Indian Rupees (around $224) as the lower and upper limits, respectively.

According to the ministry’s directive, the airlines in the country should adhere to these upper and lower fares limits during the COVID-19 pandemic period. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Edo guber: APC has no candidate – Wike
    11 mins ago

    Hunters raid kidnappers den, kill 3 in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 10 deaths recorded at Abuja National Hospital isolation centre
    2 hours ago

    Many bandits killed as military raids ‘Dangote camp’ in Zamfara forest – DHQ
    3 hours ago

    Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Railway: Any Cause to Cheer?
    3 hours ago

    Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe rejects Ondo APC Primary Election result
    4 hours ago

    Abdulrazak’s last interview with TheNEWS, revealing the Sarakis’ Egba ancestry!
    4 hours ago

    Minister Condoles With Kwara Governor Over Father’s Death