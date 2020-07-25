Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe rejects Ondo APC Primary Election result

Richard EleshoThe only woman asprrant in the recently conducted Ondo State All Progressives Congress, APC Gubernatorial Primary Election Mrs Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe has rejected the result describing the process as heavily flawed. The election held on Monday 20th July, 2020 in Akure, the state capital.

The Campaign Organisation through its Director-General Hon. Kayode Arigbede, posited that the process leading to the emergence of Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN was a flawed one.

Arigbede in a statement made available to Newsmen went further to state that members of the Network were miffed at how the whole process was manipulated from the beginning to the end.

According to the campaign network the process will no doubt affect the legitimacy and credibility of the APC govermment in the State.

“The process did not give room for a level playing field right from the date of screening to 9.00pm on Sunday 19th July, 2020 when the chairman of the primary election His Excellency Governor Yaya Bello of Kogi State addressed the aspirants.

Subsequently the following are noted by the network:-

1. The polling venue was not known until the night before the primary election whereas the winner had known this and prepared the venue for the election.

2. The accreditation and voting time were not released until that night before the primary election.

3. The voting process which should be secret voting was done in the full glare of those who were present.

4. The state television station was strategically located to video the voters as they were thumb printing.

5. Ballot papers could easily be linked to a voter as monitoring agents of the incumbent governor were around to watch over the delegates while only one agent was allowed per aspirant to be in the hall where voting took place.

‘In conclusion the indirect mode of primary election used is nothing to be proud of as a party and we refuse to accept the result.