Many bandits killed as military raids ‘Dangote camp’ in Zamfara forest – DHQ

Saturday, July 25, 2020 3:28 pm


Troops of the Nigerian military on operation

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has overran a bandits’ camp, headed by one of their leaders, known as “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest of Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Enenche said the air interdiction missions, which was conducted on Thursday, also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits.

He said the operation was based on intelligence that revealed the relocation of the bandits in the new camp, around a rocky high ground within the forest.

The coordinator added that the bandits moved along with logistics, including motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock to the location.

He said the Air Component dispatched an enhanced force package of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area, scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits.

“Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, for their professionalism.

“He urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes, whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations, in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“This is geared towards accomplishing directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country,” Enenche said in the statement.

