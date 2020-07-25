Nigerians mourn popular radio presenter,  Iya Jogbo

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerians are still trying to come to terms with the death of popular Max FM Lagos radio presenter, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, popularly known as Iya Jogbo. Iya Jogbo, who wowed Nigerians with her deft interpretation of a witty, no-nonsense elderly female character for years on Wetin Dey, an afternoon show on Max FM, died on Friday, 24 July, after a brief illness.

The management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja, said she died of bronchitis and an enlarged heart. While breaking the news on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, Iya jogbo’s demise has sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications and MAX FM family.

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey show on Max FM.

“She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day,” Hanlon said.

An accomplished radio presenter and voice-over artist, Iya Jogbo started her broadcasting career in 1995 as an intern at Radio Lagos where she read the news and presented Radio Lagos Global Focus. Her career as a voice-over artist began at the defunct Clapperboard. She presented the ‘Shoppers Guide’ in English and Yoruba (Karakata).

Ever since the news of Iya Jogbo’s death broke, Nigerians have been reacting to it with shock on social media. According to them the Wetin Dey programme will never be the same again after her demise.

Read some of the comment of Nigerians here:

Toughest things I’ll ever have to do..be on #MaxLinks at 10am..and fight to keep a happy vibe for the show. Iya Jogbo’s death is a big loss for everyone that came in touch with her on air and off air.

Woke up to the sad news of the death of Emmanuella Adepoju (Iya Jogbo), a former colleague at Radio Nigeria who moved on to Max FM. May her soul Rest In Peace.

The death of Popular OAP, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju (popularly known as Iya Jogbo) is so shocking and painful, 2020 don’t you think it’s enough already? R.I.P to a special kind of breed Radio Broadcaster.

Woke up to this , so sad one of my best OAP back one #Wetindey by

@walepowpowpow

iya Jogbo is gone

It’s so disheartening that one of my favorite Presenter is died, My Afternoon With The Wetin Dey Crew Is Always Great …. IYA JOGBO You Will Be Greatly Missed. May God Grant the entire Family The Fortitude To Bear This Huge Loss. R.I.P IYA JOGBO

May God rest ur soul Iya Jogbo &

@Dsaintsfunerals

sympathised with

She actually speaks good and clear English but has been on this accent for more than 10years on MaxFM(Previously Radio continental). Entertaining millions of persons every afternoon for more than a decade through a particular medium is beyond legendary!!! R.I.P Iya Jogbo

Rest In Peace and love from your maker iya jogbo. You touched lives and helped people forget their worries.

I knew I had a picture with her

While doing the media rounds for

last year, I spoke Pidgin with Iya Jogbo

A core professional, she made it easy. So painful now to learn that she has passed on. May the Lord comfort her family and friends.