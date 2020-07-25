OPSN endorses Okonjo-Iweala for post of DG, WTO

Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:37 am


Ngoni Okonjo -Iweala

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) says it has endorsed and encouraged worldwide support for the election of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The endorsement is contained in a statement signed by Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, the Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), on Friday in Lagos for members of the OPSN.
Olukanni stated that  the former Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala, a world acclaimed economist, had distinguished herself at both national and international levels as a trade and development expert.
He added that in the search for a new Head of WTO, she was very qualified and suitable especially during the current global economic and trade challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He furthered that her knowledge of world trade and financial systems had endowed her as consultant to several governments across the world.
“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is a world acclaimed economist, adept in the workings of international financial and development systems as an Innovative Manager with a good grasp of the world economy and most importantly, trade, as a tool of development.
“Her knowledge of world trade and financial systems has endowed her as consultant to several governments across the world.
“In the search for a new Head of WTO, Dr Okonjo-Iweala is very qualified and suitable especially during the current global economic and trade challenges, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Dr Okonjo-Iweala sits on the Boards of many International Organisations.
“Her performance on the Boards of these organisations show her as being effective and forthright with the required diplomatic skills and a mastery of the intricacies and politics of international trade.
“At this period when the international community is pondering which direction to go, on international trade, the WTO needs an internationalist, a world class diplomat with an understanding of the world trade system.
“Okonjo-Iweala would help steer the WTO in a new direction for the benefit of the global community and the recovery by nations, from negative economic impact post-Covid-19.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will bring to the WTO her knowledge as well as her experience and negotiating skills gathered from years of service.
“She served as a former Finance Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister, Managing-Director Operations of the World Bank, Special Envoy of the African Union for international financial support for Africa, WHO Special Envoy for access to COVID-19 support and Board membership.
“We commend and recommend Dr Okonjo-Iweala to all members of the World Trade Organisation for endorsement and support as the new WTO Director-General.
“We vouch for her preparedness to take up the challenges of a balanced, inclusive and effective WTO, good for the developed and developing world,” he said.
