Rainstorm kills 7, destroys several houses in Niger

Rainstorm kills 7, destroys several houses in Niger

Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:27 pm


File Photo: Flooded area

Torrential rains that started at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday night and lasted several hours have killed seven people in Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger.

Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, Chairman of Suleja Local Government, who confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday, said the downpour began at about 9:30 p.m. when residents of Unguwar Gwari were asleep.

” We have already deposited 7 corpses at Sabon Wuse General Hospital and are searching for several others that are missing,” Maje said.

“Several houses have also partially collapsed in the area, while trees fell on roads and vehicles in different parts of Rafin Sanyi.

“The roofs of several buildings, supermarkets, Kiosks and public buildings were also blown off by the rainstorm,” the chairman said.

A resident of Rafin Sanyi, Alhaji  Bashiru Musa, told NAN in a telephone interview, that “the strong wind that accompanied the rains destroyed several houses,  billboards, electric poles and blew off the roofs of many houses.

” Some electric poles also collapsed, which has resulted in power outage in the entire vicinity,” Musa said

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Desertification: Group, SDGs office collaborate to plant 6,000 seedlings in Sokoto
    55 mins ago

    Resident doctors give FG 3-week strike notice
    1 hour ago

    Corruption, the Devaluation of the Human Spirit and the Futures of Black Humanity (2)
    3 hours ago

    Obaseki deserves second tenure – Okowa
    3 hours ago

    Nobody can rig Edo governorship election – Wike
    3 hours ago

    Pandemonium, as APC, PDP supporters engage in bloody clash in Edo
    6 hours ago

    Police IG launches N450m NDDC COVID-19 medical equipment
    6 hours ago

    Former Chief judge of Ogun State, Justice Isaac Babatunde Delano dies