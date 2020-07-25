U.S. Navy honours Nigerian officer for accountability

U.S. Navy honours Nigerian officer for accountability

Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:28 am


Agunbiade (right) receiving the Navy Officer Recruiter of the Year award plaque from Vice Adm. Robert Burke, the then Chief of Naval Personnel, at the Washington event on May 17, 2018.

The United States Navy has awarded a Nigerian officer, Lt Victor Agunbiade, its medal of commendation for his meritorious service.

The U.S Navy said Agunbiade effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling 45 million dollars (N17billion) in cash transaction.

This, it said, accounted for around 70 per cent of its overseas disbursing volume.

According to the award citation, Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as cash Disbursing Officer at the navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, between October, 2019, and July.

“Additionally, he managed 100 per cent accountability of 23 million dollars (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“By his unswerving determination, wise judgment and complete dedication to duty, Agunbiade reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States naval service,” the citation read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is not the first time Agunbiade is getting special recognition in the U.S. Navy.

In 2018, he was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, alongside 17 others, and honored at the annual Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington D.C.

Agunbiade enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a storekeeper in 2008, and was commissioned as a supply corps officer in 2013.

Local media quoted officials as saying he plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness.

He is also credited with strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

