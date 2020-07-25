Why Hushpuppi will remain in detention – US court

Why Hushpuppi will remain in detention – US court

Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:22 am


Hushpuppi

By Nehru Odeh

Jeffrey Gilbert, the judge in an Illinois court in United States, who denied billionaire fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, bail, has given five reasons why he would remain in detention.

The reasons Gilbert gave included the fact that: “Mr Abbas is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted, lacks significant community or family ties to the district, has significant family or other ties outside the United States, lacks legal status in the country and will be subjected to removal or deportation for serving any period of incarceration.

“There is no good reason for Abbas to stay in this country while these charges are pending. Abbas told Pretrial Services he has lived in Nigeria most of his life and he still has family there with whom he maintains frequent contact. During just the last few years, Abbas also says he has lived in or visited Malaysia, Dubai, and Paris, and the government proffers that Abbas recently obtained passports from St. Kits and Nevis…

“For these reasons, and those stated on the record, Abbas shall be removed to the charging district in the custody of the US Marshal.

“The defendant is remanded to the custody of the Attorney General or the Attorney General’s representative for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal. The defendant must be afforded a reasonable opportunity for private consultation with defence counsel.

“On the order of a court of the United States or request of an attorney for the Government, the person in charge of the corrections facility must deliver the defendant to a United States Marshal for an appearance in connection with a court proceeding.”

Hushpuppi, who was initially held in the Metropolitan Correction Centre in Chicago has been moved to Los Angeles, California.

Arrested on 10 June at his Dubai apartment but later extradited to the United States for trial, he is being detained for crimes bordering on cyber fraud.

 

