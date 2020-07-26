Chelsea earn UEFA Champions League spot with win over Wolves

First half goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud gave them the win, which has come with it a top four finish.

Four minutes had been added to a nervy opening period when Marcos Alonso went down outside the Wolves area.

Mount curled an exquisite free-kick over the wall into the top left corner.

Barely two minutes later, Chelsea’s France striker Giroud showed all his experience and poise when he latched on to Mount’s pass.

He rounded goalkeeper Rui Patricio and held off Wolves captain Conor Coady to poke the ball home.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side needed a point to guarantee a UEFA Champions League spot in a three-way battle involving Manchester United and Leicester City.

They would have felt aggrieved had they missed out after being a top four fixture since last October.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo brought on early substitutes, including tricky winger Adama Traore at half-time.

This was to help them put the pressure on as his side chased a Europa League place for the second straight season.

But a much calmer Chelsea, with their two-goal cushion, rarely looked liked losing control. (Reuters/NAN)