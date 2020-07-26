Edo 2020: Group decries mudslinging, attacks on Captain Okunbo

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election the Benin National Congress (BNC), a social-cultural group, has expressed displeasure over the spate of political mudslinging and attempts by unscrupulous politicians and their supporters to promote violence and tension in the state. .

President of BNC, Comrade Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo in a statement on Sunday in Benin, said the build-up to the governorship election in the state, is taking a worrisome dimension with the attack on personalities rather than issued-based campaign.

This is even as he frowned at attempts by political actors in the state to drag notable personalities of Benin extraction, including Captain Hosa Okunbo.

He noted that the latter has the inalienable right to associate or support any gubernatorial candidate in the Edo governorship election.

“We therefore urge all those seeking to undermine Captain Hosa Okunbo business outfits, because of his inalienable right to associate or support a gubernatorial candidate, should heed divine counsel and desist forthwith, to avoid retributive justice of Benin ancestors.

“What we find extremely appalling about the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State, is the crass profiling and the vitriolic manner by which opponents of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu (APC gubernatorial candidate) are throwing tantrum and concorting all sorts of mudslides against one of Benin exemplary Patriots – Capt. Dr. Hosa Okunbo JP.

“For inexplicable reasons, at the bottom of the torrents of character assassination including the recent ploy to mobilize ex-militant agitators to protest against the business outfit(s) of the exceptional Philantropist around the East West road, is the trumped up charge in the court-of-public-opinion, that the fellow is one of those funding the APC gubernatorial project. ”

“This pedestrianized version of politics is awfully shameful to say the least. When has it become sacrilegious to financially support legitimate political aspirations of friend(s) and political party’s project?

“We want to sound it as audible as possible, that apart from incurring the wrath of Edo ancestors on themselves, we will spare no efforts at ensuring that the mass of Edo people declare the sponsors of these desperate and despicable measures as personae non granta in all parts of Edo land,” Edokpolo said.