NDA conclude exercise Camp Highland for cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Saturday said it has successfully concluded exercise Camp Highland with tactical phase inoculation in Kachia, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the exercise which began on July 5, at Heipang and Shere Hills in Jos Plateau State, climaxed at 810 metres altitude table hill in Kachia.

NAN also report that drill was the final out door exercise for Army Cadets 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46.

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, who spoke at the occasion, enjoined the cadets to use the skills they acquired to serve the Nigerian Army and the country. Agwai reminded the cadets that their loyalty was to the military and the country, adding that: “It must not be questionable as they sub-ordinate themselves to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “For you to earn the respect of your sub-ordinates; peers and superiors, you must be professional, lead by example and exert positive influence on your sub-ordinates to attain unassailable personal integrity by doing what is ought to be done and not what you want to do. “Soldering is a profession that is totally dependent on leadership; which is an art that can be taught or inculcated, scientifically studied and developed. “Military is still the only profession in which the leaders lead men towards their death.” General Agwai charged the cadets to excel wherever they find themselves through self learning and be abreast military development as well as exhibit good leadership qualities. Also speaking, the Director Military Training in the Academy, Brig-Gen. Jimmy Akpor said that the Exercise Camp Highland was designed to assess cadets’ understanding of operations, administrative and logistic concepts . “Which they have been taught, leading to their suitability for commissioning into the Nigerian Army as combatant officers, while the battle inoculation will expose them to battle situation which involves firing of live ammunition of various weapons on selected targets. NAN reports that battle inoculation is the climax of the three-week exercise Camp Highland, which exposed the cadets to rigorous training at Jos and Kachia, preparatory to their eventual commissioning into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Highlight of the event was the firing of ammunition by officers and men of the Army.