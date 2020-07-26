Parents of Delta triplets cry for help

Mrs Anthonia Ehikwe and husband,Obinna Ehikwe carrying their triplets in search of help.

“We grateful for the gift of the triplets but we need urgent help to cope with cost of catering for them.” Okafor Ofiebor

For most families, arrival of babies are usually causes for celebrations. But for Mr. Obinna Ehikwe native of Emuhu, in Ika North East Local government area of Delta State whom wife, Ehikwe, gave birth to triplets on March 16, 2020, the joy about the arrival of multiple blessings has been tempered by the realisation that his family will not be able to cater for their needs.

He has now taken the option of appealing to well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies and the state government for assistance to take care of his triplet.

Mr. Ehikwe said he is ever grateful to God for the birth of the triplet, but the nagging problem is the unbearable cost of taking care of the triplets.

He lauded the State Government for the free medical treatment given to his wife right from the period of pregnancy to delivery.

In his words, “I thank His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State for the free health care service for pregnant women, children and the elderly. It goes a long way to show that the Governor we have is a man that has the interest of the people at heart.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who have so far extended hand of charity to the babies, especially, Mr. Ehiwario Ewubor who gave them food items some time ago and others. He prayed God to bless his benefactors abundantly.

The mother of the triplet, Mrs. Anthonia Ehikwe, noted that she is full of joy for safe delivering, and appreciates God for good health, both for her and the triplets.

She, however, noted sadly that the cost of taking care of the babies is high and too much for her and her husband, thereby joining her husband in appealing for assistance from the public.

Mr. and Mrs. Ehikwe can be reached through the following numbers: 08165336129 and 08149160612

Account Details: ANTHONIA NWAZUONWE 3049982882 POLARIS BANK.