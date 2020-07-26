Why repentant Boko Haram should be forgiven, accepted – Prof

Why repentant Boko Haram should be forgiven, accepted – Prof

Sunday, July 26, 2020 4:30 pm


FILE: The Boko Haram child fighters being handed over to Borno State Government officials on Thursday

Prof. Mala Mustapha, a Senior Research fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja, has appealed to communities to forgive and accept the ex-Boko Haram members who had repented.

Mala made the plea in an  interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.

According to him, the ex-insurgents were mostly forced to join the group against their wishes.

”My special appeal to communities of Boko Haram is for them to forgive and avoid rejecting the ex-combatants.

”If we do not accept them, there is every tendency that they may go back to join the rank of Boko Haram and that will clearly show that the perpetrators will now become the victims of the conflict.

”Evidence has shown even in ‘Operation Safe Corridor’ screening process that some of them were forcefully conscripted to join the sect.

”And when they get a way to escape, or be liberated  by the  military, they find their ways into the communities and undergo the rehabilitation and radicalisation process in Gombe State,” he said.

According to him, the ex-combatants have been fully rehabilitated by the military and other stakeholders and they will contribute positively to the development of their respective communities and the country at large.

He said that the Boko Haram insurgency had nothing to do with any religious ideology, as evidence had shown.

”Evidence has shown that they are using religion as a screen to boost their own interests, but truth of the matter is that Boko Haram has gone beyond ideological inclination.

”It is just a social movement that believes in violence and terror on innocent people, there is no  clear evidence they have link to any religion ideology,” he said

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Failed romance: 22-year-old man stabbed self to death in Kano
    1 hour ago

    Parents of Delta triplets cry for help
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Group decries mudslinging, attacks on Captain Okunbo
    2 hours ago

    Edo APC, PDP trade blames over clash at Oba palace
    6 hours ago

    NDA conclude exercise Camp Highland for cadets
    6 hours ago

    North Korea declares first suspected COVID-19 case
    6 hours ago

    Can Buhari separate two chickens in a fight?
    6 hours ago

    Flood takes over Gwagwalada bridge, houses