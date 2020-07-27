20-ft container falls on bus in Lagos, kills 2

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident on Sunday in Lagos, said the dead bodies and injured persons had been taken to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder.

Oke-Osanyintolu said those who died had been identified as a male and female.

He said when the LASEMA Responder got to the scene, it discovered that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA and loaded with a 20-ft container had collided with a commercial bus discharging passengers under the bridge at Ilasamaja at about 7p.m.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two passengers.

He added that three other passengers, including the bus driver, were rescued with injuries and had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA’’s Responder.

“Another three passengers escaped unhurt.

”The dead and the injured had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder,” he said.

He said that the Lagos State Transport Management Authority and the police were involved in controlling traffic in the area. (NAN).