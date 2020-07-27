Botched arrest: Court adjourns Nunieh’s suit against IGP, others

*Security agencies will be notified through substituted service

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has fixed August 5, for further hearing of the suit filed by former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joi Nunieh, asking that security agencies should be barred from arresting her.

Joi Nunieh filed the suit against the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police and Department of State Services.

When the matter resumed for hearing on Monday, counsel to the applicant, Sylvester Adaka informed the court that first and second respondents who are Nigeria Police and IGP had refused to acknowledge the court process served on them.

Adaka sought the leave of the Court for an ex-parte motion for substituted service, which was granted by the presiding judge, Justice Elsie Nwanwuri Thompson , without any objections.

Meanwhile, counsel to Joi Nunieh, Sylvester Adaka, explained to journalists outside the courtroom that the court had ordered for substituted service on the two defendants.

It would be recalled the in early hour of Thursday July 16, some Policemen from Nigeria Police headquarters, Abuja had surrounded the Port Harcourt residence of Nunieh in attempt to arrest her.

She was billed to testify in an ongoing probe of financial recklessness by NDDC the same day.

However, Governor Nyesom Wike, accompanied by a retinue of security operatives later forced his way into Nunieh’s residence.

The visibly shaken Nunieh emerged from the building and was driven off in the same vehicle with the Governor to Government House, Port Harcourt.