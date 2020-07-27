Buhari names railway stations after prominent Nigerians

Buhari names railway stations after prominent Nigerians

Monday, July 27, 2020 11:58 pm


Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Railway. Photo: ndr.org.ng

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors after deserving Nigerian citizens.

LAGOS-IBADAN RAIL LINE ROUTE

1. Apapa Station as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Station

2. Ebute Meta  Station as late Mobolaji Johnson station

3. Agege Station as Babatunde Raji Fashola Station

4. Agbado Station as Lateef Jakande Station

5. Kajoola Station as Yemi Osinbajo Station

6. Papalanto Station as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Station.

7. Abeokuta Station as Wole Soyinka Station.

8. Olodo Station as Segun Osoba Station.

9. Omio-Adio Station as Ladoke Akintola Station

10. Ibadan Station as Obafemi Awolowo Station

11. Operartions Control Center as Alex Ekwueme Station.

FOR THE ITAKPE-AJAOKUTA/ALADJA-WARRI RAILWAY, the names are: 

1. Itakpe Station as Alhaji Adamu Attah Station

2. Ajaokuta Station as Dr. Olushola Saraki Station

3. Itogbo Station as Admiral Augustus Aikhomu Station

4. Agenebode Station as Brigadier General George Innih

5. Uromi Station as Anthony Eromosele Enahoro Station

6. Ekehen Station as Chief Tom Ikimi  Station

7. Igbanke Station as Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd) Station.

8. Agbor Station Complex as Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Railway Complex

9. Abraka Station as Brigadier General David Ejoor Station

10. Opara Station as Micheal Ibru Station.

11. Ujevwu Station as Alfred Rewane Station and

12. Railway Village, Agbor as Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe Station.

-Shared by Joe Igbokwe

