Court jails former Bank MD for N66.6m fraud

Court jails former Bank MD for N66.6m fraud

Monday, July 27, 2020 5:16 pm


Jonathan Nnamdi Udemadu,

Justice I.B. Gafai of the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State has  convicted and sentenced former managing director of Achina Microfinance Bank, Aguata, Mr. Jonathan Nnamdi Udemadu to 11 months imprisonment for multiple fraud.

The convict was prosecuted by the Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on nine-count charges of abuse of office, forgery, issuance of dud cheque and fraudulent conversion of depositors fund to the tune of N66.6m.

The complainant, Achina Microfinance Bank had petitioned the EFCC, alleging that the defendant, being its former managing director, granted N15 million  unauthorised credit facility to Rommex Telecommunications Limited and also did the same to Noble Mike International Ltd, to the tune of N3 million and standing as their guarantor, without collateral.

In the course of the trial, prosecution counsel, Michael Ani, called three witnesses and tendered 21 exhibits to prove the charges against the defendant.

He was convicted on all the nine counts with one month prison sentence on counts one to seven and two months each on counts eight and nine, which are to run concurrently starting from Thursday, July 23, 2020 date of conviction.

Apart from the prison term, Justice Gafai ordered the convict to restitute Achina Microfinance Bank Ltd the sums of money contained in the charge in line with Section 321(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice, Act 2015.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    LG Electronics upgrads its  Free Wash Centre in Ogba, Ikeja
    1 hour ago

    Secondary schools reopen on 4 August
    1 hour ago

    FG announces 17 August for commencement of WASSCE
    2 hours ago

    Buhari appoints 2 new deputy commissioners for insurance
    3 hours ago

    FIRS plans stamp duty palliatives for tenants
    3 hours ago

    Ogun: Celebrating Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Infrastructural Development Impact
    3 hours ago

    Southern Kaduna: IGP Orders Full Enforcement of Curfew
    4 hours ago

    Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO and a naysayer