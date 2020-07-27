FG announces 17 August for commencement of WASSCE

The Federal Government on Monday acceded to requests by parents and other stakeholders to reopen schools for graduating students to take their final examinations with the announcement of August 4 as the date for resumption for children in exit classes August 4.

The Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement by Ben Goong, its Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education also announced that this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination would commence on August 17.

In the statement titled, ‘Exit Classes To Reopen August 4th’, the ministry said the agreed dates were agreed on after a consultative meeting with the education commissioners of the 36 states of the federation and other stakeholders.

The statement signed by Goong, “Secondary schools in the country are to reopen from the 4th of August 2020 for exit classes only.

“Students will have two weeks with which to prepare for the West African Examinations due to start on the 17th of August 2020.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the proprietors of private schools and the Chief Executives of examination bodies.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August 2020, to enable them to prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August 2020.

The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast-track the preparation for safe reopening, as agreed. “Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”