Ogun PDP elects new chairman

The crisis rocking the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party seemed to be over with the election of Mr. Silkirulai Ogundele, as the chairman of the new executive of the state chapter of the party on Monday.

Ogundele was the chairman of a faction of the party backed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party loyal to a former member of House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu.

The other faction of the party is made up of loyalists of businessman, Buruji Kashamu.

But Ogundele, while speaking to journalists at the Congress held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Liberal (OOPL) Abeokuta, the state capital, insisted that there was no faction in the party, arguing that members of the party only experienced misunderstanding among themselves.

But he hinted that all members of the Party, including those perceived to be aggrieved have been united through the intervention of the party’s national organ.

He said “It was a misunderstanding and not crisis that led to people leaving the Party. But today we have convinced ourselves on the reason why we have to come together. We now have everybody in our fold today.”

“We thank God that we have our party back. The national organ has intervened based on current court judgement. Based on my activeness, proactiveness and uprightness. I have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of PDP, Ogun State chapter”.

The new Chairman who was the sole candidate at the Congress promised to run all inclusive administration and bring all aggrieved members together towards building a virile and united PDP ahead of 2023 election.

Speaking in the same vein, the outgoing Chairman, Adebayo Dayo who was once in the Kashamu’s camp stressed that what had been in existence since two years in the state’s PDP was group, expressing optimism that the party would take over the state come 2013.

His words “There is no other side in PDP, we have many groups in PDP, all we have been trying to do in the last two years is to make sure we come together, and today we have make peaceful by having a genuine continuation, and you can see that, you see people, you see them very happy, because now they know , we have a very bright future, and I I can tell you, there is groups anymore in PDP. We are all come together to stay under one umbrella. “

“I am mandated by the Abuja headquarters that today I should make a proper handing over to the incoming executives of PDP in Ogun state.”

He added “You know we have judgment couple of day ago, where by it is stated that only the congress that is organized by Adebayo Dayo led executive is legal in Ogun state, I am Adebayo Dayo, I am using the power given to me by the judgement in suit number LAC6362016. That is the judgement that empowers me and my executives to be in the office up to the the time of this congress, and to handover the result sheet of this congress to the headquarters in Abuja, and that is what am doing here today.”