Secondary schools reopen on 4 August

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that secondary schools would now reopen on 4 August 2020 for students in JSS3 and SS3. In other words, they have only two weeks to prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was the outcome of the Monday virtual consultative meeting involving the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, Nigerian Union of Teachers, proprietors of private schools and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

A statement by Ben Goong, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said: “Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”