Sikirulai Ogundele emerges Ogun State PDP Chairman



Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

A former factional Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the National Working Committee (NWC) in Ogun State, Sikirulai Ogundele has been elected to lead the new State Executive members to pilot affairs of the party for another four years.

It would be recalled that for some years, the party has been maintaining two factions in the state with Samson Bangbose leading Senator kashamu’s faction and later Sikirullah Ogundele leading the faction loyal to Ladi Adebutu.

But, Silkirulai, while speaking to Journalists at the congress held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Liberal (OOPL) Abeokuta, the state capital insisted that there have been no factions in the party, arguing that the party had only experienced misunderstanding among members.

The Chairman hinted that all members of the Party, including those perceived to be aggrieved have been united through the intervention of the party’s national organ.

He said “It was a misunderstanding and not crisis that led to people leaving the Party. But today we have convinced ourselves on the reason why we have to come together. We now have everybody in our fold today.”

He added “We thank God that we have our party back. The national organ has intervened based on current court judgement. Based on my activeness, proactiveness and uprightness, I have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of PDP, Ogun State chapter”.

The new Chairman who was the sole candidate at the Congress, promised to run an all inclusive administration and bring all aggrieved members together towards building a virile and united PDP ahead of 2023 election.

Speaking in the same vein, the outgoing Chairman, Adebayo Dayo who was once in the Kashamu’s camp stressed that what had been in existence since two years in the state’s PDP was an experience, expressing optimism that the party would take over the state come 2013.

His words “There is no other side in PDP, we have many groups in PDP. All we have been trying to do in the last two years is to make sure we come together, and today we have made peaceful progress by having a genuine continuation. You see people are very happy. Now they know , we have a very bright future. I can tell you, there are no groups anymore in PDP. We have all come together to stay under one umbrella. ”

” I am mandated by the Abuja headquarters that today I should make a proper handing over to the incoming executives of PDP in Ogun state.”

He added “You know we have judgment couple of days ago, where by it is stated that only the congress that is organized by Adebayo Dayo led executive is legal in Ogun state. I am Adebayo Dayo, I am using the power given to me by the judgement in suit number LAC6362016 that is the judgement that empowers me and my executives to be in the office up to the time of this congress, and to handover the result sheet of this congress to the headquarters in Abuja, and that is what am doing here today.”