COVID-19: Face masks less cumbersome than being on ventilators, NCDC warns

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 12:13 am


Ihekwazu, NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to wear face masks as precautionary measures in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, said this on Monday in Abuja at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing.

Ihekweazu said most Nigerians lament that using face masks was stressful.

The DG, however, noted that wearing face masks was less cumbersome when compared to being on a ventilator.

“Wearing a mask may seem very cumbersome, but I promise you that it is less cumbersome than being on a ventilator.

“Over the last few weeks, many of you may have heard stories of survivors but there are many stories that could have been told that you have not heard, stories of those that have passed away,” he said.

He also advised Nigerians on the need to take responsibility by ensuring safety to ensure that their lives and those of their loved ones were preserved.

He commended frontline health workers for their commitment in the Federal Government’s fight against the virus.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic involves the efforts of everyone, not just the government alone.

The DG also asked Nigerians not to throw caution in the wind amid the rising cases of the infection in the country. (NAN)

