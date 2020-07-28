Group makes case for devolution of power

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A socio and professional club in Ogun State, Abeokuta Club has called on the Federal Government to devolve authority on security, land, solid minerals, inland waterways, agriculture and education to regional units of the federation. It says the move will enhance productivity, efficiency and optimal benefits to citizens.

The club also noted that security, education, solid minerals, Land are closer to the people and should be left in the hands of authorities closer to them.

It added that the central government should concentrate more on defence, foreign affairs, aviation and Air-Space control, marine boundaries, international relations and international trade.

This was part of the communique issued at the end of Sobo Sowemimo annual lecture titled “COVID – 19 and Nigeria Security Issues: The Way Forward”, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by the President of the Club, Chief Tokunbo Odebunmi, on behalf of its executives, elders and members.

The virtual public lecture which was coordinated at the Club’s House, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday via Zoom platform, had former President Olusegun Obasanjo as key speaker at the occasion.

The group recommended that the Government should cede to the Regional units, matters such as higher education, internal trade, research and development, Science, technology and Innovation and other issues that would be better enhanced through regional structures.

According to the group, Regional Governments should contribute certain percentage of their revenue to the Federal Government for maintenance of the National Government.

The Communique further recommended that the Federal and State Governments should promote togetherness of the people of Nigeria.

“The Federal and State Governments should promote togetherness of the people of Nigeria that must be devoid of domineering spirit or tendencies, disregard or disrespect of any component and with observance of, and respect for fundamental human rights.

“The Federal and State Governments must keep things running selflessly, honestly and with utter dedication for the best for all and not for a few or a section.

“Without a reform of our Federating Units structure, Nigeria will remain insecure, unstable, non- progressive and stagnated at best, or disintegrated at the worst. Since we do not wish nor pray for the disintegration of Nigeria, the time to act is now”, the communiqué added.