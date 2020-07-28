How bandits killed Kaduna-based lawyer, abducted wife, son

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3:34 pm


Haro: shot dead by kidnappers

By Nehru Odeh

 

Timothy Gandu, a former Commissioner of Economic Planning in Kaduna State, has revealed how bandits killed his brother and Kaduna-based lawyer, Haro Gandu, at his Abuja road residence on Sunday, 26 July, 2020 and abducted his wife and son.

Timothy, as reported by the Vanguard, disclosed that the bandits gained access to the house by pulling down the window. The bandits then shot his brother on the shoulder as he was trying to escape.

“They came to the house Sunday night, pulled down the window and gain access. They first shot him on the shoulder, he wanted to escape, they followed him and shot him on the back and he died. They abducted his wife and son.

“It is the same narrative of criminality everywhere. Bandits invading communities and breaking into homes, killing and abducting people,” he said.

