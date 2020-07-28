Lawmaker donates land for extension of cemetery in Bauchi

Announcing the gesture in Bauchi, just as he also presented five new vehicles worth N6.6million to party loyalists, the lawmaker said the donation of one hectare land to Guyama village was timely.

He said his decision to donate the plot of land was informed by the pressing need to expand the current grave yard in the area, which had almost filled up and lacked space for burial.

Speaking on the vehicles, Dewu said the gesture was done in recognition of the loyalty and commitments of the beneficiaries to the party.