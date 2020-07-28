Lockdown violation: FG lifts ban on airline

Lockdown violation: FG lifts ban on airline

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 5:34 am


Hadi Sirika: Nigeria’s Aviation minister


Richard Elesho

The Federal Government has lifted the ban placed on a private airline, Executive Air Services Limited, which flew musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert mid-June.

The airline had  contravened the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports in existence at the time.

Giving an update on the development during a Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said, “Today (Monday), we lifted the ban on Executive Air Services Limited. They have complied substantially with all of our imposed sanctions; they’ve paid part of the fines, and they brought up premium plan. So, we have lifted the ban today, so, they continue to do their business.

“These sanctions are not punitive, they are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe.”

