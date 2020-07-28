Police arrest rape gang in Ogun

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested last weekend following a complaint by the victim at Ogijo Police Division.

“The victim had reported that she met a man, simply identified as Enny Money, who gave her an application to download on her phone with an assurance that those she will meet through that application will help her financially.

“She further stated that as soon as she downloaded the application, one man, whom she later identified as the same Enny Money, started chatting with her and invited her to Idimogun area in Ogijo.

“She said that on getting there, she was lured into a house where she was subsequently gang raped by five men who called themselves members of the one million boys.

“The victim explained that the gang forced her to submission when one of them pointed a gun at her, adding that another one video recorded the action with his phone while they were taking turns to rape her,” he said.

Oyeyemi stated that following the report, detectives from the Ogijo division of the command were dispatched to the area to arrest the suspects.

He explained that the detectives succeeded in arresting two of the suspects around the area on Friday.

“Their arrest led the detectives to the third suspect, who was arrested on Sunday.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they actually committed the crime as alleged by the victim.

“They further confessed that the victim was the second person they gang raped in the area,” he said.

The PPRO said that the police recovered a toy gun which the suspects usually use to force their victims to submission as well as a phone which they used to record “their dastardly act”.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for an further investigations.

“He equally directed that the remaining members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice,” he said.