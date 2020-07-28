Three to die by hanging for murder of 32-year-old lawyer in Rivers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Tuesday, July 28 presided over by Justice Chiwendu Nwogu sentenced three persons to death by hanging for the kidnap and murder of Sampson Worlu, a 32 year old lawyer in 2015 .

Worlu, a native of Ogbogoro in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State was killed while he was observing the one year mandatory NYSC program in Imo State.

The three convicts; Chiwendu Alozie, Wilfred Jumbo and Gift Amadi were arrested in 2016 after investigation conducted by Department of State Security Service (DSS) after the family of the Late Worlu reported the matter to them.

Justice Nwogu who delivered the judgment tried them for kidnapping, conspiracy to murder and murder.

The Judge said evidence provided by the prosecution team and the confessional statements by the accused are weighty enough and the court relied on them to arrive on the decision of the sentence.

Justice Nwogu said the court is convinced that they committed the crime and the court cannot closed its eyes to the law despite the claims by the accused that they never committed the crime.

It was gathered that one Chijioke Wisdom who was arrested along with the three convicted persons died while in prison custody.

Also three others who allegedly participated in the kidnapping and murder of the late lawyer are still at large.

It was gathered that the kidnappers despite receiving ransom of one million from family members still went ahead to kill the young lawyer.