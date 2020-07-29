Covid-19: Again, Trump defends hydroxychloroquine

Richard Elesho

Following a viral video in which a Nigerian born American health worker Dr. Stella Emmanuel in company of hydroxychloroquine hydroxychloroquine as treatment to the Covid-19 disease, the President of America Donald Trump has again added his voice to the prescription. The stand contradicts the official position of American public health officials.

Trump who has long suggested the use of malaria drugs against the virus helped share the viral video in his social media platforms. He also suggested that his earlier recommendation were rejected because it came from him.

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautioned against the use of the drug for the treatment of the coronavirus, following reports of “serious heart rhythm problems” and other health issues.

Also the FDA revoked its emergency-use authorization for the drug to treat Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO)says “there is currently no proof” that it is effective as a treatment or prevents Covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine was first touted by Mr. Trump in March in relation to Covid-19.

Obyxnews reports that The president told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: “When I recommend something, they like to say ‘don’t use it.’”

The 73-year-old president surprised reporters in May when he said he had begun taking the unproven medication. On Tuesday, Mr Trump said he had taken hydroxychloroquine for a 14-day period and experienced no side effects, declaring again that the drug was effective for treating coronavirus.

“I can only say that from my standpoint, and based on a lot of reading and a lot of knowledge about it, I think it could have a very positive impact in the early stages,” he said. “I don’t think you lose anything by doing it, other than politically it doesn’t seem too popular.”

In the now-banned video, doctors were shown claiming that hydroxychloroquine is a “cure for Covid” and that “you don’t need a mask” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The clip has been was shared to Trump’s 84 million Twitter followers. and has been viewed more than 17 million times on Facebook.

Giving answers to questions from journalists, Trump said he thought the group featured in the video were “very respected doctors”.

“I wasn’t making claims,” Mr Trump said of the tweet. “It’s the recommendations of many other people including doctors.”

Asked about hydroxychloroquine earlier on Tuesday, America’s leading expert in infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, said the medication was not an appropriate treatment for Covid-19.

The White House coronavirus expert told ABC News’ morning show on Tuesday the drug “is not effective in coronavirus disease”.

The US now has more than 4.3 million reported cases of Covid-19, and more than 149,000 deaths.